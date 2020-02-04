England in South Africa: How to watch England cricket tour of South Africa in 2019/20

After triumphing in the Test series, England now face South Africa in a string of ODIs and T20 international clashes.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about England’s tour of South Africa in 2020.

When do England tour South Africa?

The England tour of South Africa runs from Boxing Day (26th December) 2019 until Sunday 16th February 2019.

When are South Africa v England matches?

Test: 26th December – 28th January (four matches)

ODI: 4th February – 9th February (three matches)

T20: 12th February – 16th February (three matches)

South Africa v England ODI fixtures

All UK times/dates

1st ODI – Cape Town

Date: Tuesday 4th February

Start time: 11:00am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

2nd ODI – Durban

Date: Friday 7th February

Start time: 11:00am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

3rd ODI – Johannesburg

Date: Sunday 9th February

Start time: 8:00am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

South Africa v England T20 fixtures

All UK times/dates

1st T20 – East London

Date: 12th February

Start time: 4:00pm (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

2nd T20 – Durban

Date: 14th February

Start time: 4:00pm (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

3rd T20 – Centurion

Date: 16th February

Start time: 12:30pm (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

How to watch England tour of South Africa

You can watch the tour live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add specific channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tour through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to listen to England tour of South Africa

Full live and exclusive coverage of England’s tour of South Africa will be broadcast on talkSPORT 2.

Darren Gough will present coverage alongside an all-star line-up of pundits including former England superstar Kevin Pietersen.

Advertisement

For exact timings, check out full broadcast times here.