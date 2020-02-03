Watch Super Bowl 2020 highlights on TV and live stream in UK

The NFL is over for another season following the San Francisco 49ers’ clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV last night.

Advertisement

The Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy following a 31-20 triumph despite falling behind for most of the game.

Patrick Mahomes had failed to inspire, but his fourth quarter performance ramped up the pressure on the 49ers to breaking point and the Chiefs’ unstoppable offense hit top gear.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how to watch the Super Bowl highlights on TV and live stream in the UK

Watch Super Bowl highlights on TV

Fans can tune in to watch Super Bowl highlights for free on NFL This Week on BBC Two from 11:15pm.

Advertisement

How to live stream Super Bowl highlights

You can also live stream the highlights via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.