Who is Travis Kelce? Stats, height, age, college, history

Everything you need to know about Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl tight end Travis Kelce

Super Bowl

Travis Kelce is hoping to light up Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV.

The reliable Kansas City Chiefs star has missed just one game since become a regular starter for the team in 2014.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Travis Kelce from height and age to season stats and college history.

Travis Kelce stats 2019 (regular season)

Games: 16

Receiving yards: 1,229 / Rushing yards: 4

Average receiving yards per possession: 12.7

Receiving TDs: 5 / Rushing TDs: 1 / Fumbles: 1

How old is Travis Kelce?

Kelce is 30 – Birthday: 5th October 1989

How tall is Travis Kelce?

He is 6’5” (1.96m)

Which college did Travis Kelce go to?

He attended the University of Cincinnati where he starred for the Bearcats college football team in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

He was dropped for the 2010 year after violating team rules but was picked by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Travis Kelce career history

Kansas City Chiefs (2013-present)

