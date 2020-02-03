Tom Brady confirms NFL future with ‘important announcement’ during Super Bowl

The Super Bowl isn’t really the Super Bowl without Tom Brady making waves.

Advertisement

He isn’t even playing in the 2020 edition of the NFL’s showpiece game, but tonight is no exception to the above statement.

The New England Patriots quarterback has sent fans into a frenzy with an ‘important announcement’ amid intense speculation that he may retire or leave the Patriots.

Earlier in the week, Brady posted a black and white image of himself standing at the edge of a football field at the end of a tunnel.

Now the full reason has been revealed…

The mischievous advertisement will have made more than a few hearts skip a beat in New England, but from the man himself… Tom Brady is not retiring from pro football.

“I’m not going anywhere” is the quote ringing around in fans’ ears, suggesting he will remain a Patriot for 2020.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old superstar has won six Super Bowls in a stunning career that all began when he was selected by the Patriots as the lowly 199th pick of the NFL Draft at the turn of the millennium.