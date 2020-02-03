Accessibility Links

Introducing the Super Bowl Shakira memes

Shakira created the biggest meme of the night during her stunning Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira

The Super Bowl is a breeding ground for new memes.

Some float around for several minutes before vanishing into the online void, others take the world by storm. Step up, Shakira.

The Colombian megastar joined forces with Jennifer Lopez to put on a memorable halftime show during the NFL’s showpiece game.

But while ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ and the appearance of a bizarre silver man will no doubt live long in the memory of fans, one moment has truly captured the imagination…

In an unpredictable game full of unexpected moments, what happened next certainly wasn’t one of them.

Within minutes of the incident, the Twitter machine kicked into top gear meme mode.

Expect to see – and hear – much more of this one in the weeks to come…

