Introducing the Super Bowl Shakira memes

The Super Bowl is a breeding ground for new memes.

Some float around for several minutes before vanishing into the online void, others take the world by storm. Step up, Shakira.

The Colombian megastar joined forces with Jennifer Lopez to put on a memorable halftime show during the NFL’s showpiece game.

But while ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ and the appearance of a bizarre silver man will no doubt live long in the memory of fans, one moment has truly captured the imagination…

Here's the Shakira gobble thing that everyone saw and immediately thought "that's gonna be a meme" pic.twitter.com/ebWM7q03VN — Sally Is A Dog (@SallyIsADog) February 3, 2020

In an unpredictable game full of unexpected moments, what happened next certainly wasn’t one of them.

Within minutes of the incident, the Twitter machine kicked into top gear meme mode.

Here comes the biggest new meme for 2020. Thanks Shakira — Ronnie 2K 2K20 (@Ronnie2K) February 3, 2020

Expect to see – and hear – much more of this one in the weeks to come…

Super Bowl producers talking to shakira and jlo: we need one of you to do something so we can make a memorable meme

Shakira: say no more pic.twitter.com/gbH4NOefg7 — Gabby Morrow (@MorrowGabby) February 3, 2020

My cat eating a can of soft food pic.twitter.com/4UYWKjtVGO — Bizarre Memes (@memes_bizarre) February 3, 2020

Shakira’s tongue is more famous than any of us will ever be #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/On0rajkXkE — Matty Beamish (@BeamishMatty) February 3, 2020