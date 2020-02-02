How to watch France v Italy on TV and live stream
France host Italy as the Six Nations enters the second round of games
❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
France will hope to rack up a convincing victory over Italy in the second round of the Six Nations.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v Italy Six Nations game live on TV and online.
What time is France v Italy?
France v Italy will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 9th February 2020.
What channel is France v Italy?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC.
How to live stream France v Italy
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.