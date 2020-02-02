How to watch France v England on TV and live stream

England will hope to make a flying start to their Six Nations campaign but face stern opposition at the Stade de France.

Eddie Jones’ men impressed during last year’s Rugby World Cup but fell against South Africa at the final hurdle.

Jones has rallied the troops and England enter the Six Nations as heavy favourites to emerge victorious.

However, many are tipping France for a strong showing in the tournament following an uplifting 2019.

Coach Fabian Galthie has brought Shaun Edwards into the fold as defence coach in a bid to build on their World Cup form.

France were on the verge of the semi-finals last year, though Sebastien Vahaamahina’s infamous elbow incident and subsequent red card effectively dashed their hopes.

They are a team on the up, and England must be firing on all cylinders from the first whistle if they are to avoid an early bump in the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v England Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is France v England?

France v England will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

What channel is France v England?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:55pm.

How to live stream France v England

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Six Nations fixtures this weekend

