How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Wolves

Manchester United will hope to build on their midweek cup victory over rivals Manchester City when they take on Wolves this weekend.

The Red Devils pulled off an unlikely 1-0 victory at the Etihad and though it wasn’t enough to progress to the Carabao Cup final, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take heart from his side’s exploits.

United face Wolves for the third time since the start of 2020 having already secured a 0-0 draw and 1-0 win against the Midlands side in the FA Cup third round and replay.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have been playing far more accomplished football than their recent form suggests with their most recent outing coming against Liverpool.

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez caused all manner of issues for the champions-elect despite the 2-1 defeat and will hope to turn dangerous play into points at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Wolves?

Man Utd v Wolves will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.

What channel is Man Utd v Wolves?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Wolves

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

United simply cannot be trusted.

They have turned up with brave, bold performances in games they’re expected to lose this season but it’s the games against rivals in the table – and those below – that have proven most difficult.

Wolves have pace, power and an identity that will cause teams consistent problems all season. They’re genuinely in the hunt for a top four finish, and will see this as a top opportunity to further that cause.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Wolves