How to watch and live stream Leicester v Chelsea

Leicester will hope to shake off their wobbling form when they face Chelsea this weekend

Chelsea Leicester

Leicester will be determined to produce a backlash display against Chelsea in response to their Carabao Cup exit during midweek.

The Foxes were toppled by Aston Villa in the semi-final second leg with Trezeguet’s last-gasp strike proving the difference.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have won just two of their six games against Premier League opponents in all competitions to kick-start 2020 in an underwhelming manner.

Chelsea have also struggled for consistency and an injury blow for Tammy Abraham could see them deploy a makeshift attacking line for this encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Chelsea game on TV and online.

football

What time is Leicester v Chelsea?

Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.

What channel is Leicester v Chelsea?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Leicester v Chelsea

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets. 

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Leicester have Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi – their two most important players – back in the fold following injuries.

They must be careful not to let their remarkable season slip away from them, but have a strong opportunity to capitalise against stuttering Chelsea.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea

