Ireland v Wales: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream
Ireland host Wales in the second round of Six Nations matches
Ireland take on Wales in an inevitably feisty encounter at the Aviva Stadium.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v Wales Six Nations game live on TV and online.
What time is Ireland v Wales?
Ireland v Wales will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 8th February 2020.
What channel is Ireland v Wales?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV.
How to live stream Ireland v Wales
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.