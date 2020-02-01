Accessibility Links

  Australian Open 2020 Day 14 schedule – what time is Thiem v Djokovic in the Men's Final?

Australian Open 2020 Day 14 schedule – what time is Thiem v Djokovic in the Men’s Final?

The final day of the Australian Open is upon us with Novak Djokovic closing in on a historic triumph – can Dominic Thiem wreck the party?

Dominic Thiem Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem go head-to-head in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

Serbian star Djokovic has lifted the trophy seven times before – more than any other player in history – while Thiem awaits his first Grand Slam triumph.

The Men’s Doubles final also rounds off the tournament on the final day with British interest in the shape of Joe Salisbury.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 14.

Australian Open Day 14 schedule

Sunday 2nd February

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 4:00am

(11) Joe Salisbury/Rajeev Ram v Luke Saville/Max Purcell

Men’s Doubles Final

From 8:30am

(5) Dominic Thiem v Novak Djokovic (2)

Men’s Singles Final

Dominic Thiem Novak Djokovic
