How to watch and live stream Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will face off in the second Australian Open semi-final match of the week

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev take to the court on Friday to determine who will face Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

Austrian star Thiem defeated Rafael Nadal in a gruelling showdown on Wednesday, while Alexander Zverev has soared through the rounds to reach the final four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev game on TV and online.

What time is Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev?

Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev will take place on the morning of Friday 31st January 2020.

The official approximate time is yet to be confirmed but the match is expected to take place from 8:30am UK time.

What channel is Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev?

Eurosport 1 will show exclusive live coverage of the match.

How to live stream Dominic Thiem v Alexander Zverev

If you want to access the online Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime.

