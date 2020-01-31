Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 25 preview and FPL tips

Here we go again. Premier League fixtures are hitting us at a rapid pace at the moment – but we’re not complaining!

Advertisement

Football Times returns to preview the upcoming games on TV with a stack of big matches including Tottenham v Man City coming up.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO FOOTBALL TIMES: Apple / Spotify / Acast

Fresh episodes are released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views ahead of each Premier League game on TV.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine writer Jake Wilson in Week 25.

Michael and Jake also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 25.

Advertisement

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.