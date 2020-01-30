How to watch and live stream Hull v Brentford

Hull’s season is fading into obscurity despite the best efforts of Jarrod Bowen ahead of their clash with promotion-chasing Brentford.

The Tigers sit 13th in the table having lost three consecutive games – scoring just one in that time – despite main man Bowen racking up 16 goals and seven assists for the cause already in 2019/20.

Hull would’ve hoped to make a late surge for the play-off reckoning around this time, but recent form suggests they may have to settle for a mid-table finish at best.

In contrast, Brentford boast the meanest defence in the league and are firmly among the play-off mix.

They’ve failed to score in back-to-back games, but in leading Championship goalscorer Ollie Watkins, they will expect to return to winning ways imminently.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hull v Brentford game on TV and online.

What time is Hull v Brentford?

Hull v Brentford will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.

What channel is Hull v Brentford?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Hull v Brentford

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

What do you get if you cross a home team who can’t score with an away team who love to defend? Probably a 15-goal feast, knowing the Championship…

Realistically though, Hull heads will start to drop if they have little to play for while Brentford will be determined to reinvigorate their push for the Premier League.

Prediction: Hull 0-2 Brentford