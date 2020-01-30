How to watch and live stream Hamilton v Celtic

Celtic will have been sleeping easier in recent days after regaining control of the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Bhoys breathed a sigh of relief following Rangers’ shock defeat to bottom side Hearts last week.

Neil Lennon’s men now lead their Old Firm rivals by five points having played one game extra.

They will hope to extend the gap at the top when they take on relegation-battlers Hamilton.

The Accies have won just two league matches since September but will take heart from their last meeting with Celtic – a narrow 2-1 defeat that ended with a 92nd-minute winner from Scott Brown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hamilton v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Hamilton v Celtic?

Hamilton v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

What channel is Hamilton v Celtic?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

How to live stream Hamilton v Celtic

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Since that defeat to Rangers between Christmas and New Year, Celtic have won all three of their top flight games with nine goals scored and just one conceded.

Expect another routine win for the Bhoys.

Prediction: Hamilton 0-3 Celtic