How to watch and live stream Derby v Stoke

Derby are slowly picking themselves up from a mostly forgettable season in the Championship – and will hope to get one over fellow bottom-half scrappers Stoke.

The Rams were unbeaten in five before a wild encounter with Luton saw them lose 3-2 despite drawing 0-0 with an hour on the clock.

Philip Cocu will hope their midweek defeat was a small blip in a grand regeneration of his side, but faces an awkward task this weekend.

Stoke have undoubtedly improved under Michael O’Neill.

The Potters are currently enjoying a four game unbeaten streak in the Championship including three clean sheets in a row and victories over table-topping West Brom and play-off hopefuls Swansea.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Derby v Stoke game on TV and online.

What time is Derby v Stoke?

Derby v Stoke will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 31st January 2020.

What channel is Derby v Stoke?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Derby v Stoke

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Derby will hope to shake the Luton defeat out of their heads as quickly as possible, but Stoke will see this encounter as a big chance to haul themselves further away from danger.

Defensive resilience will be key to this one, an attribute that Stoke are building while Derby remain erratic.

Prediction: Derby 1-2 Stoke