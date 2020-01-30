When does Rafael Nadal play next at the Australian Open?

Rafael Nadal has been handed top billing at the Australian Open this year.

The World Number 1 enjoyed a terrific 2019 including success at the French Open and US Open tournaments.

When does Rafael Nadal play next?

DEFEATED by Dominic Thiem (5) – Australian Open quarter-finals

How to watch Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open

Eurosport are showing exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime