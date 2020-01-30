Accessibility Links

Every done deal on transfer deadline day

Transfer deadline has arrived and we're here to round up every single deal as they happen

Transfer news

The January transfer window has just hours remaining with clubs desperately trying to beat the clock in their bid to splash the cash and strengthen their squad.

Bruno Fernandes finally made his move to Manchester United on Thursday, though plenty of storylines continue to bubble away in the dying stages of the window.

Tottenham are desperately searching for a striker with Olivier Giroud tipped to make a controversial switch, while across London, West Ham are hoping to pip Crystal Palace to the signing of Hull sensation Jarrod Bowen.

Krzysztov Piatek‘s future is yet to be decided, Cedric Soares could be on the move to Arsenal, Richairo Zivkovic is being eyed up by Sheffield United and many more deals could fly through before the deadline.

RadioTimes.com will be guiding you through the day with all of the confirmed deals as they go through…

Transfer deadline day done deals

To be updated throughout the day

