Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online
Complete Championship UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Championship is once again proving itself as one of the greatest football leagues in the world.
Millions will flock to the Premier League as their default football fix, but the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier football continues to draw in fans around the world.
Sky Sports will air Championship games throughout the season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match as they are announced.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Championship 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels – plus the Sky Go app – filled with live sport including Championship games throughout the season.
Sky customers can add the Football and Premier League channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch all the action through NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
Championship fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.
Friday 31st January
Cardiff v Reading (7:45pm)
Preview: Derby v Stoke (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 1st February
Preview: Hull v Brentford (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Birmingham v Nottingham Forest
Charlton v Barnsley
Fulham v Huddersfield
Leeds v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Blackburn
Preston v Swansea
QPR v Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
West Brom v Luton
Friday 7th February
Bristol City v Birmingham (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 8th February
Wigan v Preston (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday
Blackburn v Fulham
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Huddersfield v QPR
Luton v Cardiff
Millwall v West Brom
Reading v Hull
Stoke v Charlton
Swansea v Derby
Nottingham Forest v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 9th February
Millwall v West Brom (1:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Tuesday 11th February
Barnsley v Birmingham (7:45pm) Sky Sports
Blackburn v Hull (7:45pm) Sky Sports
Brentford v Leeds (7:45pm) Sky Sports
Nottingham Forest v Charlton (7:45pm) Sky Sports
Swansea v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Wigan v Middlesbrough (7:45pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 12th February
Bristol City v Derby (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Huddersfield v Cardiff (7:45pm) Sky Sports
Luton v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm) Sky Sports
Millwall v Fulham (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Reading v West Brom (8:00pm) Sky Sports
Stoke v Preston (8:00pm) Sky Sports
Friday 14th February
Hull v Swansea (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 15th February
West Brom v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Birmingham v Brentford
Cardiff v Wigan
Charlton v Blackburn
Derby v Huddersfield
Fulham v Barnsley
Leeds v Bristol City
Middlesbrough v Luton
Preston v Millwall
QPR v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Reading
Friday 21st February
Derby v Fulham (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 22nd February
Brentford v Blackburn (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Barnsley v Middlesbrough
Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City v West Brom
Charlton v Luton
Leeds v Reading
Nottingham Forest v QPR
Preston v Hull
Stoke v Cardiff
Swansea v Huddersfield
Wigan v Millwall
Tuesday 25th February
Cardiff v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Fulham v Swansea (7:45pm)
Huddersfield v Bristol City (7:45pm)
Luton v Brentford (7:45pm)
QPR v Derby (7:45pm)
West Brom v Preston (8:00pm)
Wednesday 26th February
Blackburn v Stoke (7:45pm)
Hull v Barnsley (7:45pm)
Middlesbrough v Leeds (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Millwall v Birmingham (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Reading v Wigan (7:45pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton (7:45pm)
Reading v Wigan (8:00pm)
Saturday 29th February
Hull v Leeds (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Blackburn v Swansea
Cardiff v Brentford
Fulham v Preston
Huddersfield v Charlton
Luton v Stoke
Millwall v Bristol City
QPR v Birmingham
Reading v Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday v Derby
West Brom v Wigan
Barnsley v Cardiff
Monday 2nd March
Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 7th March
Birmingham v Reading
Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City v Fulham
Charlton v Middlesbrough
Derby v Blackburn
Leeds v Huddersfield
Nottingham Forest v Millwall
Preston v QPR
Stoke v Hull
Swansea v West Brom
Wigan v Luton
Saturday 14th March
Blackburn v Bristol City
Cardiff v Leeds
Fulham v Brentford
Huddersfield v Wigan
Hull v Charlton
Luton v Preston
Middlesbrough v Swansea
Millwall v Derby
QPR v Barnsley
Reading v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
West Brom v Birmingham
Tuesday 17th March
Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm)
Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm)
Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Charlton v QPR (7:45pm)
Derby v Reading (7:45pm)
Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Wednesday 18th March
Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm)
Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm)
Swansea v Luton (7:45pm)
Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm)
Stoke v Middlesbrough (8:00pm)
Saturday 21st March
Barnsley v Blackburn
Birmingham v Huddersfield
Cardiff v Charlton
Hull v Middlesbrough
Leeds v Luton
Millwall v Swansea
Nottingham Forest v Bristol City
Preston v Derby
QPR v Fulham
Reading v Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom
Wigan v Stoke
Saturday 4th April
Blackburn v Leeds
Brentford v Wigan
Bristol City v Cardiff
Charlton v Millwall
Derby v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Birmingham
Huddersfield v Preston
Luton v Reading
Middlesbrough v QPR
Stoke v Barnsley
Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Hull
Friday 10th April – Good Friday
Birmingham v Swansea
Brentford v Charlton
Bristol City v Hull
Cardiff v Blackburn
Leeds v Stoke
Luton v Barnsley
Millwall v Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Reading v Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Preston
West Brom v Derby
Wigan v QPR
Monday 13th April – Easter Monday
Barnsley v Wigan
Blackburn v West Brom
Charlton v Reading
Derby v Brentford
Fulham v Cardiff
Huddersfield v Luton
Hull v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Bristol City
Preston v Nottingham Forest
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke v Birmingham
Swansea v Leeds
Saturday 18th April
Birmingham v Charlton
Brentford v Preston
Bristol City v Stoke
Cardiff v Derby
Leeds v Barnsley
Luton v QPR
Millwall v Blackburn
Nottingham Forest v Swansea
Reading v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield
West Brom v Fulham
Wigan v Hull
Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 25th April
Blackburn v Reading
Charlton v Wigan
Derby v Leeds
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield v West Brom
Hull v Luton
Middlesbrough v Cardiff
Preston v Birmingham
QPR v Millwall
Stoke v Brentford
Swansea v Bristol City
Saturday 2nd May
Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)
Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)
Bristol City v Preston (12:30pm)
Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)
Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)
Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)
Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)
Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)
Reading v Swansea (12:30pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)
West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)
Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)
Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20
Monday 25th May
Championship play-off final