Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Australian Open 2020 Day 12 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

Australian Open 2020 Day 12 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

The Australian Open is nearing the end with Day 12 set to wow the crowds

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem will be the centre of attention on Day 12 of the Australian Open following his stunning display against Rafael Nadal on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Austrian star dumped Number 1 seed out of the tournament in the quarter-finals to set up a tantalising match-up with Alexander Zverev.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 12.

Australian Open Day 12 schedule

Friday 31st January

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 2:30am
G. Dabrowski (3)/H. Kontinen (3) v B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) – Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Not before 4:00am
B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v A. Sharma/J. Smith – Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Not before 5:00am
S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2) – Women’s Doubles Final

Advertisement

Not before 8:30am
D. Thiem (5) v A. Zverev (7) – Men’s Singles Semi-finals

Tags

Related news

Olympics

Sport calendar 2020 Your complete guide to sport on TV this year

NFL Cleveland Browns

American Football NFL fixtures and UK TV guide

All about Tennis: Australian Open

Dominic Thiem
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Olympics

Sport calendar 2020 Your complete guide to sport on TV this year

NFL Cleveland Browns

American Football NFL fixtures and UK TV guide

TheStranger-04.04.19-1.14-3

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

FAWSL trophy

Football FA Women's Super League fixtures and TV guide