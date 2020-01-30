Australian Open 2020 Day 12 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play
The Australian Open is nearing the end with Day 12 set to wow the crowds
Dominic Thiem will be the centre of attention on Day 12 of the Australian Open following his stunning display against Rafael Nadal on Wednesday.
The Austrian star dumped Number 1 seed out of the tournament in the quarter-finals to set up a tantalising match-up with Alexander Zverev.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 12.
Australian Open Day 12 schedule
Friday 31st January
All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change
- How to watch Australian Open 2020 on TV and live streaming
- Australian Open 2020 prize money – full details
Rod Laver Arena
From 2:30am
G. Dabrowski (3)/H. Kontinen (3) v B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) – Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
Not before 4:00am
B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v A. Sharma/J. Smith – Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
Not before 5:00am
S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2) – Women’s Doubles Final
Not before 8:30am
D. Thiem (5) v A. Zverev (7) – Men’s Singles Semi-finals