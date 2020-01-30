Australian Open 2020 Day 12 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

Dominic Thiem will be the centre of attention on Day 12 of the Australian Open following his stunning display against Rafael Nadal on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Austrian star dumped Number 1 seed out of the tournament in the quarter-finals to set up a tantalising match-up with Alexander Zverev.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 12.

Australian Open Day 12 schedule

Friday 31st January

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 2:30am

G. Dabrowski (3)/H. Kontinen (3) v B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) – Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Not before 4:00am

B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v A. Sharma/J. Smith – Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Not before 5:00am

S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2) – Women’s Doubles Final

Advertisement

Not before 8:30am

D. Thiem (5) v A. Zverev (7) – Men’s Singles Semi-finals