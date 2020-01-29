Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. How to watch and live stream St Johnstone v Celtic

How to watch and live stream St Johnstone v Celtic

Celtic can extend their Scottish Premiership lead when they take on St Johnstone

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Celtic Ross County

The balance of power in the Scottish Premiership title race has swung back in Celtic’s favour ahead of their clash with St Johnstone.

Advertisement

Bitter rivals Rangers suffered a stunning defeat to bottom side Hearts on Sunday, meaning Celtic now lead the league by five points having played a game extra.

St Johnstone have lost just one of their last eight in all competitions and will hope to twist the title race once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Johnstone v Celtic game on TV and online.

football

What time is St Johnstone v Celtic?

St Johnstone v Celtic will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020.

What channel is St Johnstone v Celtic?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream St Johnstone v Celtic

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.  

Who will win? Potts predicts…

They won’t admit it, but there will have been a terrific sigh of relief following that Liam Boyce goal to condemn Rangers to a defeat at the weekend.

There’s still so much football to navigate for both sides, but that five-point gap looks ominous and could be ripped wider following this one.

Celtic beat St Johnstone 7-0 on the opening day of the season in the reverse fixture and will be aiming for another convincing win.

Advertisement

Prediction: St Johnstone 0-3 Celtic

Tags

Related news

Olympics

Sport calendar 2020 Your complete guide to sport on TV this year

NFL Cleveland Browns

American Football NFL fixtures and UK TV guide

You might like

Olympics

Sport calendar 2020 Your complete guide to sport on TV this year

NFL Cleveland Browns

American Football NFL fixtures and UK TV guide

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

FAWSL trophy

Football FA Women's Super League fixtures and TV guide