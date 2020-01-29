How to watch and live stream St Johnstone v Celtic

The balance of power in the Scottish Premiership title race has swung back in Celtic’s favour ahead of their clash with St Johnstone.

Bitter rivals Rangers suffered a stunning defeat to bottom side Hearts on Sunday, meaning Celtic now lead the league by five points having played a game extra.

St Johnstone have lost just one of their last eight in all competitions and will hope to twist the title race once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Johnstone v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is St Johnstone v Celtic?

St Johnstone v Celtic will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020.

What channel is St Johnstone v Celtic?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream St Johnstone v Celtic

Who will win? Potts predicts…

They won’t admit it, but there will have been a terrific sigh of relief following that Liam Boyce goal to condemn Rangers to a defeat at the weekend.

There’s still so much football to navigate for both sides, but that five-point gap looks ominous and could be ripped wider following this one.

Celtic beat St Johnstone 7-0 on the opening day of the season in the reverse fixture and will be aiming for another convincing win.

Prediction: St Johnstone 0-3 Celtic