How to watch and live stream Leeds v Millwall

Leeds are living life dangerously in the Championship ahead of the visit of Millwall to Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had enjoyed a cosy points cushion in the automatic play-off spots but a dire December for both them and league leaders West Brom has seen Fulham, Brentford and the play-off gang close in on the top two spots.

Leeds have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions and are now just three points ahead of third place in the standings.

In contrast, Millwall have enjoyed a steady climb since Christmas are remain unbeaten in their last five Championship outings – including three victories.

Gary Rowett is having the desired effect in charge of the Lions and will hope to strike Leeds while they’re down during the midweek clash.

What time is Leeds v Millwall?

What time is Leeds v Millwall?

Leeds v Millwall will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

What channel is Leeds v Millwall?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:40pm.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:40pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Millwall

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

The frustration with Leeds is that they could turn over any team in the division on their day.

Unfortunately, ‘their day’ has eluded them for several weeks now with no obvious signs of its imminent arrival.

The signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin will give them a lift in the weeks to come, but in-form Millwall will be in no mood to roll over.

Prediction: Leeds 1-1 Millwall