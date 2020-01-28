Australian Open 2020 Day 10 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play

The Australian Open is boiling down to the elite few as the quarter-finals get underway in Melbourne on Day 10.

Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal are among the biggest names on court, with the latter going head-to-head with Number 5 seed Dominic Thiem.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 10.

Australian Open Day 10 schedule

Wednesday 29th January

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00am

A. Kontaveit (28) v S. Halep (4)

Not before 1:30am

G. Muguruza v A. Pavlyuchenkova (30)

Not before 3:30am

S. Wawrinka (15) v A. Zverev (7)

From 8:30am

R. Nadal (1) v D. Thiem (5)

I. Swiatek/L. Kubot v A. Sharma/J. Smith

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00am

H. Leconte/T. Woodbridge v W. Ferreira/G. Ivanisevic

Not before 1:30am

B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v S. Zheng/J. Vliegen

S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v B. Krejcikova (4)/K. Siniakova (4)

H. Chan (7)/L. Chan (7) v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)