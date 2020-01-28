Accessibility Links

Aston Villa v Leicester: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on TV and live stream

Aston Villa and Leicester go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg this week

Aston Villa Leicester

Aston Villa will host Leicester in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at Villa Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Leicester game on TV and online.

football

What time is Aston Villa v Leicester?

Aston Villa v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

How to watch Aston Villa v Leicester on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 6:45pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

More to follow…

