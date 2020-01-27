Australian Open 2020 Day 9 schedule – Tuesday’s Order of Play
The Australian Open has reached the quarter-finals stage on Day 9 – who will take to the stage?
Novak Djokovic takes on his second seeded opponent of the Australian Open on Day 9 after dispatching Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.
Roger Federer and Ash Barty are also in action at Rod Laver Arena as they continue to push for titles in the Men’s and Women’s singles tournaments respectively.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 9.
Australian Open Day 9 schedule
Tuesday 28th January
All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change
Rod Laver Arena
From 00:00am
S. Kenin (14) v O. Jabeur
Not before 1:30am
A. Barty (1) v P. Kvitova (7)
Not before 3:30am
T. Sandgren v R. Federer (3)
From 8:00am
M. Raonic (32) v N. Djokovic (2)
M. Purcell/L. Saville v S. Gonzalez/K. Skupski
Margaret Court Arena
From 00:00am
M. Bahrami/F. Santoro v P. Cash/M. Woodforde (Legends)
Not before 1:30am
B. Krejcikova (4)/K. Siniakova (4) v G. Dabrowski (6)/J. Ostapenko (6)
M. Arevalo/J. O’Mara v I. Dodig (4)/F. Polasek (4)
Not before 5:00am
B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) v A. Anisimova/N. Kyrgios
1573 Arena
From 00:00am
D. Hantuchova/M. Navratilova v N. Bradtke/M. Fernandez (Legends)
Not before 1:00am
H. Kontinen/J. Struff v R. Ram (11)/J. Salisbury (11)
C. Gauff/C. McNally v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)
J. Moore/M. Ebden v G. Dabrowski (3)/H. Kontinen (3)
Court 3
From 00:00am
J. Bjorkman/T. Johansson v W. Ferreira/G. Ivanisevic (Legends)
Not before 1:30am
S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v J. Brady/C. Dolehide
Not before 3:30am
H. Chan (7)/L. Chan (7) v E. Mertens (3)/A. Sabalenka (3)
B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v J. Ostapenko/L. Paes
L. Chan (6)/I. Dodig (6) v A. Klepac/E. Roger-Vasselin