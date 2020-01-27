Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Australian Open 2020 Day 9 schedule – Tuesday’s Order of Play

Australian Open 2020 Day 9 schedule – Tuesday’s Order of Play

The Australian Open has reached the quarter-finals stage on Day 9 – who will take to the stage?

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Roger Federer at the Australian Open, Getty

Novak Djokovic takes on his second seeded opponent of the Australian Open on Day 9 after dispatching Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.

Advertisement

Roger Federer and Ash Barty are also in action at Rod Laver Arena as they continue to push for titles in the Men’s and Women’s singles tournaments respectively.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 9.

Australian Open Day 9 schedule

Tuesday 28th January

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00am
S. Kenin (14) v O. Jabeur

Not before 1:30am
A. Barty (1) v P. Kvitova (7)

Not before 3:30am
T. Sandgren v R. Federer (3)

From 8:00am
M. Raonic (32) v N. Djokovic (2)
M. Purcell/L. Saville v S. Gonzalez/K. Skupski

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00am
M. Bahrami/F. Santoro v P. Cash/M. Woodforde (Legends)

Not before 1:30am
B. Krejcikova (4)/K. Siniakova (4) v G. Dabrowski (6)/J. Ostapenko (6)
M. Arevalo/J. O’Mara v I. Dodig (4)/F. Polasek (4)

Not before 5:00am
B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) v A. Anisimova/N. Kyrgios

1573 Arena

From 00:00am
D. Hantuchova/M. Navratilova v N. Bradtke/M. Fernandez (Legends)

Not before 1:00am
H. Kontinen/J. Struff v R. Ram (11)/J. Salisbury (11)
C. Gauff/C. McNally v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)
J. Moore/M. Ebden v G. Dabrowski (3)/H. Kontinen (3)

Court 3

From 00:00am
J. Bjorkman/T. Johansson v W. Ferreira/G. Ivanisevic (Legends)

Not before 1:30am
S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v J. Brady/C. Dolehide

Advertisement

Not before 3:30am
H. Chan (7)/L. Chan (7) v E. Mertens (3)/A. Sabalenka (3)
B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v J. Ostapenko/L. Paes
L. Chan (6)/I. Dodig (6) v A. Klepac/E. Roger-Vasselin

Tags

You might like

England Harry Kane

Sport calendar 2020 Our complete TV guide to sporting events this year

NFL Cleveland Browns

NFL Playoff schedule and UK TV guide

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

FAWSL trophy

FA WSL Fixtures, how to watch and FA Player details