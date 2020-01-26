How to watch and live stream Pro Bowl 2020 in the UK

The Pro Bowl is an annual NFL showpiece game set in the break between the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Players are selected based on their achievements throughout the season with Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh leading the AFC all-star team, and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks in charge of the NFC roster.

The teams will battle it out for the silverware to round off their season before all attention turns to the Super Bowl next weekend.

Plenty of huge names will be involved in the Pro Bowl including Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Derrick Henry.

We have included the full rosters below, including players who were selected but have been forced to drop out due to injury or inclusion in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Pro Bowl 2020 on TV and online.



What time is the Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl starts at 8:00pm on Sunday 26th January 2020 in UK time.

Where is the Pro Bowl in 2020?

The Pro Bowl is being held at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, USA with a capacity of more than 60,000.

What channel is the Pro Bowl on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 8:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Pro Bowl

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can also tune into the game via NFL Gamepass on a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Pro Bowl roster – AFC

* indicates starter

Offense

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson*, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans; Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (replacement)

Running Backs: Nick Chubb*, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans (injured); Keenan Allen*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (replacement); DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)

Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens; Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts (replacement)

Tackles: Ronnie Stanley*, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders (injured); Orlando Brown, Baltimore Ravens (replacement)

Guards: Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (replacement)

Centres: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (replacement)

Defense

Defensive ends: Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Frank Clark*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (replacement); Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)

Interior linemen: Cameron Heyward*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans (replacement)

Outside linebackers: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens

Inside linebackers: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots (injured); Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills (replacement)

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore*, New England Patriots; Tre’Davious White*, Buffalo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens (injured); Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jamal Adams*, New York Jets; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

Special Teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Returner: Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Andre Roberts, Buffalo Bills (replacement)

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots

Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens

Pro Bowl roster – NFC

* indicates starter

Offense

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson*, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (injury); Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Running Backs: Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (injury); Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (replacement)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Wide receivers: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons (injury); Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injury); Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injury); Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (replacement); Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (replacement); Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (replacement)

Tight ends: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles; Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Tackles: David Bakhtiari*, Green Bay Packers (injury); Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement)

Guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles (injury); Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers (replacement)

Centres: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Defense

Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams (injury); Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons; Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (replacement)

Outside linebackers: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears (injury); Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers (replacement)

Inside linebackers: Bobby Wagner*, Seattle Seahawks (injury); Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers (retired); Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys (replacement); Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore*, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (injured); Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears (replacement); Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Safeties: Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Harrison Smith*, Minnesota Vikings; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Special Teams

Kicker: Wil Lutz*, New Orleans Saints

Punter: Tress Way*, Washington Redskins

Returner: Deonte Harris*, New Orleans Saints

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears

Long snapper: Rick Lovato*, Philadelphia Eagles