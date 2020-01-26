How to watch and live stream Hearts v Rangers

Rangers will hope to ramp up the pressure on Celtic once more when they take on rock-bottom Hearts in Edinburgh.

The Gers go into the weekend two points short of their Old Firm rivals but with a game in hand.

Ahead of this round of matches, Rangers’ goal difference is just one strike behind Celtic’s, meaning that a big result against Hearts could swing things in their favour.

What time is Hearts v Rangers?

Hearts v Rangers will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 26th January 2020.

What channel is Hearts v Rangers?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Hearts v Rangers

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Hearts are winless in ten matches and relegation from the top flight is creeping ever-closer.

Rangers have kept four clean sheets in their last five games while also finishing teams off, and could run riot at Tynecastle.

Prediction: Hearts 0-4 Rangers