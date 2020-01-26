Royal Rumble 2020: How to watch Royal Rumble for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Accessibility Links

Royal Rumble is on the way – how can you watch the action in the UK?

Royal Rumble is fast-approaching with a huge night of pro-wrestling thrills ahead for dedicated fans and those casual fans looking for a high-octane dose of nostalgia.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Royal Rumble on TV and online.

When is Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday 26th April and will run into the early hours of Monday morning.

What time is Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble action gets underway from midnight (UK time).

Where is Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA.

The baseball stadium has a seating capacity of more than 40,000 and has sold out for the huge night of sports entertainment.

What channel is Royal Rumble on?

Fans can purchase Royal Rumble on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

How to live stream Royal Rumble for free

Royal Rumble will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time. Full Royal Rumble live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Royal Rumble card

Men’s Royal Rumble match – 30-man Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match – 30-woman Royal Rumble match

Bray Wyatt (c) v Daniel Bryan – WWE Universal Championship

Becky Lynch (c) v Asuka – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Who won Royal Rumble 2019?

Becky Lynch entered at Number 28 to seal the women’s crown.

She eliminated Charlotte Flair – who lasted more than 50 minutes after entering at Number 13 – in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

Seth Rollins won the men’s Royal Rumble from the Number 10 spot after taking out Braun Strowman.

