Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers are jostling for position in the second half of the season.

Advertisement

Last season’s Golden Boot award was split three ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.

The title race will bring out the best in the top strikers once again, while several new additions to the Premier League could take the division by storm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Wednesday 22nd January 2020

Advertisement

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17 goals, 4 assists Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16 goals, 3 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 14 goals, 4 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 14 goals, 1 assist Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 14 goals, 1 assists Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 goals, 3 assist Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 11 goals, 6 assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 11 goals, 5 assists Harry Kane (Tottenham) 11 goals, 2 assists Raheem Sterling (Man City) 11 goals, 1 assist