  4. When does Novak Djokovic play next at the Australian Open?

When does Novak Djokovic play next at the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic is surging through the rounds at the Australian Open – who will he play next?

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is a relentless force on the court and is proving his prowess once again at the Australian Open.

While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated Wimbledon and the French Open respectively, the Serbian star owns the Australian Open after racking up a record seven titles Down Under.

Djokovic’s path will grow increasingly tough throughout the tournament but he is expected to go all the way once again.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details of Novak Djokovic’s next match and how to watch him play.

Full Australian Open guide including TV and live stream details.

When does Novak Djokovic play next?

Next match: (32) Milos Raonic v Novak Djokovic (2) – Australian Open Quarter-finals

Date: Tuesday 28th January / Time: TBD

How to watch Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open

Eurosport are showing exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime

