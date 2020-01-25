Accessibility Links

  When does Roger Federer play next at the Australian Open?

When does Roger Federer play next at the Australian Open?

Roger Federer is navigating his way through the Australian Open 2020 – when does he play next?

Roger Federer

Roger Federer remains the biggest draw in world tennis.

The Swiss master is one of the greatest players to ever lift a racket – though you wouldn’t find many grumbling if you labelled him as the all-time greatest.

Federer continues to compete at the highest level at the age of 38 with the Australian Open title in his sights.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details of Roger Federer’s next match and how to watch him play.

Full Australian Open guide including TV and live stream details.

When does Roger Federer play next?

Next match: Marton Fucsovics v Roger Federer (3) – Australian Open Fourth Round

Date: Sunday 26th January / Time: After 8:00am UK time

How to watch Roger Federer at the Australian Open

Eurosport are showing exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime

