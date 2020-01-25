Premiership Rugby 2019/20 on TV: How to watch televised games

Premiership Rugby is underway with the big-hitters all jostling for position at the top of the table.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Premiership Rugby games live on TV and how to watch them.

How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and live stream

Premiership games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Premiership Rugby fixtures on TV

Round 9

Friday 24th January

Northampton v London Irish (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 25th January

Bath v Leicester (3:00pm)

Bristol v Gloucester (3:00pm) BT Sport

Exeter v Sale (3:00pm)

Worcester v Wasps (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th January

Harlequins v Saracens (3:00pm) BT Sport

Round 10

Friday 14th February

Gloucester v Exeter (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 15th February

Harlequins v London Irish (3:00pm)

Leicester v Wasps (3:00pm) BT Sport

Saracens v Sale (3:00pm)

Worcester v Bath (3:00pm)

Sunday 16th February

Northampton v Bristol (3:00pm) BT Sport

Round 11

Friday 21st February

Wasps v Saracens (7:45pm) BT Sport

Sale v Leicester (8:00pm)

Saturday 22nd February

Bath v Harlequins (3:00pm)

London Irish v Gloucester (3:00pm)

Sunday 23rd February

Bristol v Worcester (1:00pm)

Exeter v Northampton (1:00pm) BT Sport

Round 12

Friday 28th February

Gloucester v Sale (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 29th February

Harlequins v Exeter (3:00pm)

Leicester v Worcester (3:00pm)

Northampton v Saracens (3:00pm) BT Sport

Sunday 1st March

London Irish v Wasps (2:30pm)

Bath v Bristol (3:00pm) BT Sport

Round 13

Friday 6th March

Worcester v Northampton (7:45pm) BT Sport

Sale v London Irish (8:00pm)

Saturday 7th March

Exeter v Bath (2:30pm)

Wasps v Gloucester (2:30pm)

Sunday 8th March

Saracens v Leicester (1:00pm) BT Sport

Bristol v Harlequins (3:00pm)

Round 14

Friday 20th March

Bristol v Saracens (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 21st March

Bath v London Irish (3:00pm)

Exeter v Leicester (3:00pm)

Northampton v Wasps (3:00pm)

Worcester v Gloucester (3:00pm) BT Sport

Sunday 22nd March

Harlequins v Sale (3:00pm) BT Sport

Round 15

Friday 27th March

Leicester v Bath (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 28th March

London Irish v Northampton (3:00pm)

Saracens v Harlequins (3:00pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) BT Sport

Wasps v Worcester (3:00pm)

Gloucester v Bristol (5:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 29th March

Sale v Exeter (3:00pm) BT Sport

Round 16

10-12th April

Bristol v Exeter

Leicester v London Irish

Northampton v Bath

Saracens v Gloucester

Wasps v Sale

Worcester v Harlequins

Round 17

17-19th April

Bath v Wasps

Exeter v Worcester

Gloucester v Leicester

Harlequins v Northampton

London Irish v Saracens

Sale v Bristol

Round 18

24-26th April

Gloucester v London Irish

Harlequins v Bath

Leicester v Sale

Northampton v Exeter

Saracens v Wasps

Worcester v Bristol

Round 19

8-10th May

Bath v Worcester

Bristol v Northampton

Exeter v Gloucester

London Irish v Harlequins

Sale v Saracens

Wasps v Leicester

Round 20

15-17th May

Gloucester v Harlequins

Leicester v Northampton

London Irish v Worcester

Sale v Bath

Saracens v Exeter

Wasps v Bristol

Round 21

29th-31st May

Bath v Gloucester

Bristol v Leicester

Exeter v London Irish

Harlequins v Wasps

Northampton v Sale

Worcester v Saracens

Round 22

Saturday 6th June

Gloucester v Northampton

Leicester v Harlequins

London Irish v Bristol

Sale v Worcester

Saracens v Bath

Wasps v Exeter

Semi-finals

12-13th June

Final

Saturday 20th June