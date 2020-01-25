When is the Premier League winter break in 2019/20?

Premier League teams will be handed a winter break for the first time in 2020 to give players a rest following the hectic festive schedule.

Advertisement

No mid-break, globe-trotting tournaments or internationals will be held, just a refreshing weekend off in advance of the final straight.

RadioTimes.com explains when every team’s scheduled winter break will take place.

When is the Premier League winter break?

A full round of 10 matches will be split between two weekends – February 8-9th and February 14-17th.

Four matches will be played on the first weekend and the remaining six will be played on the latter.

Check out our guide below to see when your team will have a break in February.

Premier League winter break fixtures

Saturday 8th February 2020

Everton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm)

Brighton v Watford (5:30pm)

Sunday 9th February 2020

Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth (2:00pm)

Man City v West Ham (4:30pm)

Teams on winter break:

Wolves, Leicester, Southampton, Burnley, Norwich, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Spurs, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea, Man Utd

Friday 14th February 2020

Wolves v Leicester (8:00pm)

Saturday 15th February 2020

Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm)

Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm)

Sunday 16th February 2020

Aston Villa v Spurs (2:00pm)

Arsenal v Newcastle (4:30pm)

Monday 17th February 2020

Chelsea v Man Utd (8:00pm)

Advertisement

Teams on winter break:

Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Watford, Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Man City, West Ham