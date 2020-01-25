FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport
The FA Cup is in full swing – RadioTimes.com brings you the details on how to watch every televised game live on BBC and BT Sport
The FA Cup fourth round is on the way this weekend with full TV details confirmed.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester are all on free-to-air TV this weekend with a bumper eight matches to be broadcast across the course of the weekend.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.
FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth round
Friday 24th January
Preview: QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (8:00pm) BT Sport 1 Extra
Preview: Northampton v Derby (8:00pm) BT Sport 1
Saturday 25th January
Preview: Brentford v Leicester (12:45pm) BBC1
Preview: Hull v Chelsea (5:30pm) BT Sport 1
Sunday 26th January
Preview: Man City v Fulham (1:00pm) BBC1
Preview: Tranmere v Man Utd (3:00pm) BT Sport 1
Preview: Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5:00pm) BBC1
Monday 27th January
Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (8:00pm) BT Sport 1
How to watch the FA Cup on TV
Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
How to live stream the FA Cup
BBC have launched a brand new pop-up channel to showcase their FA Cup coverage this weekend.
In addition to the three live BBC games, the FA Cup Channel will show highlights from classic matches.
The service will also offer alternative commentary from BBC 5 Live or the option to switch off commentary entirely.
Check out the full schedule below:
Saturday 24th January
10:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Round 4 Part 1
11:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Round 4 Part 2
12:00pm – Round 4 Cup Classic from 2015: Chelsea 2 Bradford City 4
12:10pm – MOTDx FA Cup Fourth Round Preview
12:15pm – Live: Brentford v Leicester City – two alternative audio options available from 5 Live and commentary-free, plus the option on iPlayer to watch Women’s FA Cup Round 4 Manchester United v Manchester City live from 12:40pm
2:30pm – FA Cup Final Score
5:30pm – Round 4 Goals Loop
10:30pm – Match of the Day
Sunday 25th January
9:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Round 4 Part 1
10:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Round 4 Part 2
11:00am – Round 4 Cup Classic from 2015: Chelsea 2 Bradford City 4
11:10am – FA Cup Heroes – Matt Smith
11:15am – Round 4 Cup Classic from 2004: Tottenham Hotspur 3 Manchester City 4
12:45pm – Live: Manchester City v Fulham – two alternative audio options available from 5 Live and commentary-free
3:05pm – Cup Classic from 2006: Luton Town 3 Liverpool 5
4:30pm – Live: Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool – alternative audio option available to watch commentary-free
7:10pm – Round 4 Goals Loop
10:30pm – Match of the Day