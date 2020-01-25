Accessibility Links

Australian Open 2020 prize money: How much will Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal earn?

Australian Open prize money is up for grabs – RadioTimes.com rounds up how much cash the top contenders could earn

Novak Djokovic

The Australian Open is the traditional curtain-raising major each year and often boasts huge drama throughout with big cash prizes on offer.

The prize money total has been increased by 13.6 per cent to a tournament record of £39million.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the full amounts of prize money on offer for men and women tennis stars at the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open prize money – Men’s and Women’s Singles

  • Winner – £2,204,323
  • Runner-up – £1,104,836
  • Semi-finals – £1,104,836
  • Quarter-finals – £280,891
  • Round 4 – £160,509
  • Round 3 – £96,305
  • Round 2 – £68,484
  • Round 1 – £48,153

Australian Open prize money – Men’s and Women’s Doubles

  • Winner – £406,623
  • Runner-up – £203,311
  • Semi-finals – £203,311
  • Quarter-finals – £58,853
  • Round 3 – £33,172
  • Round 2 – £20,331
  • Round 1 – £13,376
Australian Open prize money – Mixed Doubles

  • Winner – £101,656
  • Runner-up – £53,503
  • Semi–finals – £26,751
  • Quarter–finals – £12,841
  • Round 2 – £6,420
  • Round 1 – £3,344

Watch Australian Open 2020 on TV and live streaming

