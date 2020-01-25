Australian Open 2020 prize money: How much will Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal earn?
Australian Open prize money is up for grabs – RadioTimes.com rounds up how much cash the top contenders could earn
The Australian Open is the traditional curtain-raising major each year and often boasts huge drama throughout with big cash prizes on offer.
The prize money total has been increased by 13.6 per cent to a tournament record of £39million.
RadioTimes.com rounds up the full amounts of prize money on offer for men and women tennis stars at the Australian Open 2020.
Australian Open prize money – Men’s and Women’s Singles
- Winner – £2,204,323
- Runner-up – £1,104,836
- Semi-finals – £1,104,836
- Quarter-finals – £280,891
- Round 4 – £160,509
- Round 3 – £96,305
- Round 2 – £68,484
- Round 1 – £48,153
Australian Open prize money – Men’s and Women’s Doubles
- Winner – £406,623
- Runner-up – £203,311
- Semi-finals – £203,311
- Quarter-finals – £58,853
- Round 3 – £33,172
- Round 2 – £20,331
- Round 1 – £13,376
Australian Open prize money – Mixed Doubles
- Winner – £101,656
- Runner-up – £53,503
- Semi–finals – £26,751
- Quarter–finals – £12,841
- Round 2 – £6,420
- Round 1 – £3,344