How to watch and live stream St Mirren v Aberdeen

Aberdeen will hope to close the gap on Motherwell when they take on St Mirren this weekend.

The Dons have won just one of their last four matches which has seen a four-point gap open up between themselves and the third-placed Steelmen.

St Mirren are just about keeping their heads above water and will be prepared to dig in for at least a share of the spoils in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Mirren v Aberdeen game on TV and online.

What time is St Mirren v Aberdeen?

St Mirren v Aberdeen will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 26th January 2020.

What channel is St Mirren v Aberdeen?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream St Mirren v Aberdeen

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Aberdeen need to find a ruthless edge sooner rather than later or their season could fade into mediocrity.

They have been solid throughout 2019/20, but too often potential wins turn into draws.

The Dons haven’t won a game by more than a single goal since early-November, and while that looks unlikely to change here, they should still have enough to get the job done.

Prediction: St Mirren 0-1 Aberdeen