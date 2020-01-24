How to watch and live stream Shrewsbury v Liverpool

Liverpool are set to field their young guns in their FA Cup fourth round clash with Shrewsbury this weekend.

Advertisement

The Reds came through an intense evening against Wolves with a gutsy 2-1 win on Thursday, and will look to give their stars a breather ahead of the return to Premier League action.

Sadio Mane picked up a hamstring injury in the Midlands and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, with a top flight game against West Ham coming up on Wednesday.

New signing Takumi Minamino replaced him versus Wolves and is expected to line up for the Reds against Shrewsbury, as well as Divock Origi and many of the youngsters who beat Everton’s senior team in the last round.

League One side Shrewsbury sit 16th in the table and have endured a five-game unbeaten run away from the cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Shrewsbury v Liverpool game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Shrewsbury v Liverpool?

Shrewsbury v Liverpool will kick off at 5:00pm on Sunday 26th January 2020.

What channel is Shrewsbury v Liverpool?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Shrewsbury v Liverpool

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

There is a winning mentality straight through the core at Liverpool right now, epitomised by their youngsters’ stunning victory over Everton in the third round.

Shrewsbury are unremarkable by League One standards but will no doubt be firing on all cylinders come Sunday.

Regardless, this should be a routine victory for the rampant Reds.

Advertisement

Prediction: Shrewsbury 0-2 Liverpool