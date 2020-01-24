Australian Open 2020: How to watch Australian Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of 2020, and competition to get the season off to a flying start will be intense.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka return to defend their titles but will be pushed all the way by a string of fierce competitors.

Andy Murray was set to feature in his first Grand Slam since last year’s tournament Down Under, but has pulled out due to a pelvic problem.

Fan favourites Roger Federer and Serena Williams will draw in the crowds once more, while Number 1 seed Rafael Nadal will hope to make a big impact.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the Australian Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday 20th January 2020 and runs until Sunday 2nd February 2020.

Where is the Australian Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open schedule

We will update this section each day with the upcoming Order of Play so you will know exactly when matches will take place.

Thursday 23rd January – DAY 4 Order of Play

Friday 24th January – DAY 5 Order of Play

Saturday 25th January – DAY 6 Order of Play

Sunday 26th January – DAY 7 Order of Play

Monday 27th January – DAY 8 Order of Play

Tuesday 28th January – DAY 9 Order of Play

Wednesday 29th January – DAY 10 Order of Play

Thursday 30th January – DAY 11 Order of Play

Friday 31st January – DAY 12 Order of Play

Saturday 1st February – DAY 13 Order of Play

Advertisement

Sunday 2nd February – DAY 14 Order of Play

How to watch and live stream Australian Open in the UK