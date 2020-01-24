Accessibility Links

Australian Open 2020 Day 6 schedule – Saturday’s Order of Play

The Australian Open continues to bubble along as the weekend action arrives on Day 6

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova are both in action at the Australian Open on the first Saturday of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 6.

Australian Open Day 6 schedule

Saturday 25th January

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00am
A. Pavlyuchenkova (30) v Ka. Pliskova (2)

Not before 1:30am
Y. Putintseva v S. Halep (4)
R. Nadal (1) v P. Carreno Busta (27)

From 8:00am
E. Svitolina (5) v G. Muguruza
D. Medvedev (4) v A. Popyrin

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00am
C. Giorgi v A. Kerber (17)
B. Bencic (6) v A. Kontaveit (28)

Not before 3:00am
T. Fritz (29) v D. Thiem (5)

From 8:00am
F. Verdasco v A. Zverev (7)
Z. Diyas v K. Bertens (9)

Melbourne Arena

From 00:00am
M. Bahrami/F. Santoro v W. Ferreira/G. Ivanisevic (legends match)

Not before 2:00am
G. Monfils (10) v E. Gulbis
E. Mertens (16) v C. Bellis

Not before 7:50am
N. Kyrgios (23) v K. Khachanov (16)

1573 Arena

From 00:00am
J. Duckworth/M. Polmans v W. Koolhof (5)/N. Mektic (5)

Not before 1:30am
D. Vekic (19) v I. Swiatek
D. Goffin (11) v A. Rublev (17)
I. Swiatek/L. Kubot v E. Perez/L. Saville

Court 3

From 00:00am
D. Jurak/N. Stojanovic v M. Inglis/K. McPhee
A. Barty/J. Goerges v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)

Not before 2:30am
S. Johnson/S. Querrey v J. Murray (14)/N. Skupski (14)
D. Hantuchova/M. Navratilova v J. Dokic/D. Safina (legends match)

Not before 6:30am
J. Isner (19) v S. Wawrinka (15)

