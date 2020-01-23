Accessibility Links

How to watch and live stream Brentford v Leicester

Leicester face one of the trickiest away trips of the FA Cup fourth round when they head to Brentford

Leicester

Leicester go toe-to-toe with Brentford in a tasty FA Cup fourth round clash at Griffin Park this week.

The Foxes’ faint hopes of sparking a true Premier League title race appear to be over, but their next two fixtures will define their season.

Brendan Rodgers’ men take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Tuesday night, but must first tackle Championship high-flyers Brentford.

The Bees have enjoyed a terrific campaign so far and sit fifth in the second tier, just six points off top spot.

They have lost just once at home in all competitions since mid-August and will be determined to spark an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brentford v Leicester game on TV and online.

football

What time is Brentford v Leicester?

Brentford v Leicester will kick off at 12:45pm on Saturday 25th January 2020.

What channel is Brentford v Leicester?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Leicester

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Leicester are without the injured Jamie Vardy and will no doubt rest a host of stars.

The Foxes have looked tired in recent weeks, perhaps running out of steam a little given their exploits in the first half of the season.

They will also have an eye on next week’s cup semi-final, which could give Brentford – the second-highest scoring team in the Championship – an opportunity to capitalise.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Leicester

