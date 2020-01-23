Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. When does Serena Williams play next at the Australian Open?

When does Serena Williams play next at the Australian Open?

Serena Williams is on the hunt for another major – can she succeed at the Australian Open in 2020?

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Serena Williams

Serena Williams may have slid in the world rankings, but she remains a fierce opponent on the women’s tour.

Advertisement

The American megastar continues to draw in the crowds for her matches and will hope to harness the support to power her through the rounds at the Australian Open.

Williams hasn’t won a major tournament since her 2017 triumph in Melbourne, though she has reached four finals in the last six Grand Slams.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details of Serena Williams’s next match and how to watch him play.

Full Australian Open guide including TV and live stream details.

When does Serena Williams play next?

Next match: (27) Wang Qiang v Serena Williams (8) – Australian Open Third Round

Date: Friday 24th January / Time: After 00:01am UK time

How to watch Serena Williams at the Australian Open

Eurosport are showing exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime

Advertisement

Tags

You might like

Rafael Nadal

Tennis Australian Open 2020 schedule – Day 4

Roger Federer Wimbledon

Tennis Australian Open 2020 schedule – Day 5

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 25: Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand during a training session ahead of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Tennis Australian Open 2020 schedule – Day 2

Novak Djokovic

Tennis When does Novak Djokovic play next at the Australian Open?