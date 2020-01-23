When does Serena Williams play next at the Australian Open?

Serena Williams may have slid in the world rankings, but she remains a fierce opponent on the women’s tour.

The American megastar continues to draw in the crowds for her matches and will hope to harness the support to power her through the rounds at the Australian Open.

Williams hasn’t won a major tournament since her 2017 triumph in Melbourne, though she has reached four finals in the last six Grand Slams.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details of Serena Williams’s next match and how to watch him play.

When does Serena Williams play next?

Next match: (27) Wang Qiang v Serena Williams (8) – Australian Open Third Round

Date: Friday 24th January / Time: After 00:01am UK time

How to watch Serena Williams at the Australian Open

Eurosport are showing exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime