  When does Rafael Nadal play next at the Australian Open?

When does Rafael Nadal play next at the Australian Open?

Rafael Nadal has entered the tournament as No 1 seed – can he secure the title in 2020?

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has been handed top billing at the Australian Open this year.

The World Number 1 enjoyed a terrific 2019 including success at the French Open and US Open tournaments.

Nadal has reached the semi-finals in each of his last seven Grand Slam tournaments and will hope to make another deep run in the Australian Open – though he hasn’t tasted triumph in Melbourne since 2009.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details of Rafael Nadal’s next match and how to watch him play.

Full Australian Open guide including TV and live stream details.

When does Rafael Nadal play next?

Next match: (1) Rafael Nadal v Federico Delbonis – Australian Open Second Round

Date: Thursday 23rd January / Time: From 8:00am UK time

How to watch Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open

Eurosport are showing exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime

