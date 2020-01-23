FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup fourth round is on the way this weekend with full TV details confirmed.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester are all on free-to-air TV this weekend with a bumper eight matches to be broadcast across the course of the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth round

Friday 24th January

Preview: QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (8:00pm) BT Sport 1 Extra

Preview: Northampton v Derby (8:00pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 25th January

Preview: Brentford v Leicester (12:45pm) BBC1

Preview: Hull v Chelsea (5:30pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 26th January

Preview: Man City v Fulham (1:00pm) BBC1

Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Man Utd (3:00pm) BT Sport 1

Bristol City/Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5:00pm) BBC1

Monday 27th January

Bournemouth v Arsenal (8:00pm) BT Sport 1

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.