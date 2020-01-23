FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport
The FA Cup is in full swing – RadioTimes.com brings you the details on how to watch every televised game live on BBC and BT Sport
The FA Cup fourth round is on the way this weekend with full TV details confirmed.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester are all on free-to-air TV this weekend with a bumper eight matches to be broadcast across the course of the weekend.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.
FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth round
Friday 24th January
Preview: QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (8:00pm) BT Sport 1 Extra
Preview: Northampton v Derby (8:00pm) BT Sport 1
Saturday 25th January
Preview: Brentford v Leicester (12:45pm) BBC1
Preview: Hull v Chelsea (5:30pm) BT Sport 1
Sunday 26th January
Preview: Man City v Fulham (1:00pm) BBC1
Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Man Utd (3:00pm) BT Sport 1
Bristol City/Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5:00pm) BBC1
Monday 27th January
Bournemouth v Arsenal (8:00pm) BT Sport 1
How to watch the FA Cup on TV
Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.