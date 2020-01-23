Australian Open 2020 Day 5 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams will grace the same court at the Australian Open on Friday with a batch of terrific encounters at Rod Laver Arena.

Advertisement

Naomi Osaka faces Coco Gauff on the show court, with Women’s World Number 1 Ash Barty also in action at the main arena.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 5.

Australian Open Day 5 schedule

Friday 24th January

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00am

A. Barty (1) v E. Rybakina (29)

Q. Wang (27) v S. Williams (8)

Y. Nishioka v N. Djokovic (2)

From 8:00am

N. Osaka (3) v C. Gauff

J. Millman v R. Federer (3)

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00am

D. Schwartzman (14) v D. Lajovic (24)

E. Alexandrova (25) v P. Kvitova (7)

M. Keys (10) v M. Sakkari (22)

From 8:00am

S. Tsitsipas (6) v M. Raonic (32)

S. Zhang v S. Kenin (14)

Melbourne Arena

From 00:00am

L. Hewitt/J. Thompson v J. Nam/M. Song

Not before 1:30am

O. Jabeur v C. Wozniacki

M. Cilic v R. Bautista Agut (9)

G. Pella (22) v F. Fognini (12)

1573 Arena

From 00:00am

D. Jakupovic/R. Olaru v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)

M. Fucsovics v T. Paul

Advertisement

Not before 4:00am

A. Riske (18) v J. Goerges

T. Sandgren v S. Querrey