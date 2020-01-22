How to watch and live stream Sunderland v Doncaster

Sunderland have the bit between their teeth and are pushing hard in the second half of their League One campaign.

Phil Parkinson endured a torrid start to life on Wearside but his side are now unbeaten in seven with four wins in their last matches – including a 4-0 win over then-leaders Wycombe at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats slid to the lowest league position in their 140-year history at Christmas – 15th in the third division – but now they sit sixth, six points off the summit with games in hand.

Doncaster are lurking outside the play-off spots yet remain a threat having won four of their last six games to nil.

However, a three-match unbeaten run to start 2020 has been bookended by defeats to Sunderland and high-flying Coventry.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sunderland v Doncaster game on TV and online.

What time is Sunderland v Doncaster?

Sunderland v Doncaster will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 24th January 2020.

What channel is Sunderland v Doncaster?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:00pm.

How to live stream Sunderland v Doncaster

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Sunderland look increasingly like the team to beat in League One given the stuttering form of Wycombe, Ipswich and Oxford.

They will be determined to keep the flow going in a bid to hunt down Rotherham at the top.

Lynden Gooch and Chris Maguire are in sparkling form while Jordan Willis continues to marshall an increasingly confident backline.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Doncaster