Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. How to watch and live stream Dunfermline v Dundee

How to watch and live stream Dunfermline v Dundee

Dunfermline are in free-fall as they prepare to take on Dundee in the Scottish Championship

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Dunfermline

Dunfermline are in a tailspin as they await the visit of Dundee – who are capitalising on the Pars’ collapse.

Advertisement

Stevie Crawford’s side have lost five matches on the bounce and despite sitting in fifth place, they are just four points above rock-bottom Alloa Athletic.

Dundee are perched just ahead in fourth with Ayr United in their sights ahead of this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dunfermline v Dundee game on TV and online.

football

What time is Dunfermline v Dundee?

Dunfermline v Dundee will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 24th January 2020.

What channel is Dunfermline v Dundee?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland from 7:00pm.

How to live stream Dunfermline v Dundee

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Dunfermline desperately need to shake their losing streak or they could find themselves punished by this season’s wild Championship table.

Their star man Kevin Nisbet continues to lead the line well, but the defence must sharpen up if they are to stop the rot.

Dundee are a patchy team despite their position and may provide Dunfermline with a chance to claim a point.

Advertisement

Prediction: Dunfermline 1-1 Dundee

Tags

You might like

Aberdeen v Celtic live stream and TV channel

Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock v Celtic match preview and how to watch

Liverpool Wolves

Premier League Wolves v Liverpool match preview and how to watch

(Source: Getty Images) The gang are in trouble on the streets of Philadelphia

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Manchester City Manchester United

Carabao Cup Man City v Man Utd semi-final second leg preview and how to watch