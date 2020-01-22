Sport on TV 2020 calendar: How to watch every event on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, BBC and more

Never miss a moment with RadioTimes.com’s sport on TV 2020 calendar.

From the Olympic Games to Euro 2020, from Formula 1 to Wimbledon, we have you covered with every major event live on TV.

We’ll be adding to the calendar throughout the season, bringing you up-to-date information on the hottest sporting events and how to watch them on BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and more.

Sport on TV 2020 calendar

Events and previews to be added and updated throughout the year

Check out our individual guides for more info and full TV details

January

4th – BDO World Darts Championship (Quest / Eurosport)

12th – The Masters – snooker (BBC / Eurosport)

18th – Formula E Race 3: Santiago (BBC / Eurosport)

20th – Australian Open (Eurosport)

26th – WWE Royal Rumble (BT Sport)

February

1st – Six Nations (BBC / ITV)

2nd – Super Bowl LIV (BBC / Sky Sports)

6th – PDC Premier League Darts (Sky Sports)

15th – Formula E Race 4: Mexico City (BBC / Eurosport)

20th – Pakistan Super League cricket

21st – T20 Cricket Women’s World Cup (Sky Sports)

29th – Formula E Race 5: Marrakesh (BBC / Eurosport)

March

1st – Carabao Cup final (Sky Sports)

8th – MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15th – F1 Australian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

21st – Formula E Race 6: Sanya (BBC / Eurosport)

22nd – F1 Bahrain Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

22nd – MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23rd – Indian Premier League cricket

29th – The Boat Race – Oxford v Cambridge (BBC)

April

4th – Formula E Race 7: Rome (BBC / Eurosport)

4th – The Grand National (Racing TV / ITV)

5th – F1 Vietnam Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

5th – MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas (BT Sport)

5th – WWE Wrestlemania 36 (BT Sport)

9th – The Masters – golf (Sky Sports)

18th – Formula E Race 8: Paris (BBC / Eurosport)

18th – World Snooker Championship (BBC / Eurosport)

19th – F1 Chinese Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

19th – MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix (BT Sport)

25th – 2019/20 League Two last day

26th – London Marathon (BBC)

May

2nd – 2019/20 Championship last day

3rd – Formula E Race 9: Seoul (BBC / Eurosport)

3rd – 2019/20 League One last day

3rd – F1 Netherlands Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

3rd – MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix (BT Sport)

9th – Giro d’Italia (Eurosport)

10th – F1 Spanish Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

14th – US PGA Championship (Sky Sports)

16th – League Two play-off final

16th – FA Women’s Super League last day

17th – 2019/20 Premier League season last day

17th – MotoGP French Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23rd – FA Cup final (BBC)

24th – Indy 500 (Sky Sports)

24th – F1 Monaco Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

24th – Great Manchester Run (BBC)

24th – League One play-off final (Sky Sports)

25th – Championship play-off final (Sky Sports)

25th – French Open (ITV / Eurosport)

27th – Europa League final (BT Sport)

30th – Champions League final (BT Sport)

31st – MotoGP Italian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

June

4th – NBA finals (Sky Sports / NBA League Pass)

6th – Formula E Race 10: Jakarta (BBC / Eurosport)

7th – F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

7th – MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix (BT Sport)

12th – Euro 2020 (BBC / ITV)

12th – Copa America (Premier Sports)

13-14th – 24 Hours of Le Mans (Eurosport)

14th – F1 Canadian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

17th – US Open – golf (Sky Sports)

21st – MotoGP German Grand Prix (BT Sport)

21st – Formula E Race 11: Berlin (BBC / Eurosport)

27th – Tour de France (ITV / Eurosport)

28th – F1 French Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

28th – MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix (BT Sport)

29th – Wimbledon (BBC)

July

5th – F1 Austrian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

11th – Formula E Race 12: New York (BBC / Eurosport)

12th – Wimbledon final (BBC)

12th – Euro 2020 final (BBC / ITV)

12th – Copa America final (Premier Sports)

12th – MotoGP Finland Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

16th – The Open (Sky Sports)

19th – F1 British Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

24th – Olympic Games (BBC / Eurosport)

25th – Formula E Race 13: London (BBC / Eurosport)

26th – Formula E Race 14: London (BBC / Eurosport)

TBC – The Hundred (Sky Sports)

August

2nd – Community Shield (Sky Sports)

2nd – F1 Hungarian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

9th – MotoGP Czech Grand Prix (BT Sport)

12th – European Super Cup (BT Sport)

14th – Vuelta a Espana (ITV / Eurosport)

16th – MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23rd – WWE SummerSlam (BT Sport)

25th – Paralympic Games

30th – F1 Belgian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

30th – MotoGP British Grand Prix (BT Sport)

31st – US Open – tennis (Amazon Prime)

September

6th – F1 Italian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

10th – 2020 NFL season (Sky Sports)

13th – MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix (BT Sport)

13th – Great North Run (BBC)

20th – F1 Singapore Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

25th – Ryder Cup (Sky Sports)

27th – F1 Russian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

October

4th – MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix (BT Sport)

11th – F1 Japanese Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

18th – MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix (BT Sport)

18th – T20 Cricket Men’s World Cup (Sky Sports)

25th – F1 United States Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

25th – MotoGP Australian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

November

1st – F1 Mexican Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

1st – MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15th – F1 Brazilian Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

15th – MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15th – ATP Finals (Amazon Prime / BBC)

24th – UK Championship snooker (BBC / Eurosport)

29th – F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports)

TBC – Davis Cup Finals (Eurosport)

December

TBC – FIFA Club World Cup (BT Sport)

TBC – PDC World Darts Championship (Sky Sports)