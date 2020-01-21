Accessibility Links

WWE highlights to be shown on free-to-air TV

WWE SmackDown and Raw highlights will be shown free every week

WWE highlights will be shown on free-to-air TV after the company struck a deal with Channel 5.

The partnership means weekly flagship shows SmackDown and Raw will be given hour-long highlights shows every weekend, starting on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

SmackDown highlights will air every Saturday at 10:30am, and Raw highlights will air at 10:30am each Sunday.

Both shows will also be available online via Channel 5’s online streaming service My5, as well as full seasons of WWE network shows Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.

James Tatam, VP Commercial, Digital and Operations, Channel 5, said: “WWE has strong appeal throughout the UK and across generations so we’re very excited to be bringing their high-quality entertainment to an even bigger free-to-air audience in the UK.”

It is the first time WWE highlights will be shown on free-to-air British TV since Channel 4 coverage ended after two years in 2001.

WWE have shaken up their strategy in the UK after ending their 30-year partnership with Sky Sports to move live coverage to BT Sport.

Check out our comprehensive WWE on TV guide for live coverage details

