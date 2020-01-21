Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 24 preview and FPL tips

Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 24 preview and FPL tips

Football Times podcast previews Week 24 of Premier League action on TV

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Football Times podcast

There’s no time to catch your breath, another round of Premier League fixtures has arrived!

Advertisement

Football Times returns to preview the upcoming midweek games on TV with champions-elect Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal all in action on the box.

Fresh episodes are released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views ahead of each Premier League game on TV.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine deputy editor Mark Parry in Week 24.

Michael and Paz also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 24.

Advertisement

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

Tags

You might like

Jamie Carragher Gary Neville

MNF Who is playing on Monday Night Football?

Aston Villa Leicester

Carabao Cup Aston Villa v Leicester semi-final second leg preview and how to watch

England Harry Kane

Sport calendar 2020 Our complete TV guide to sporting events this year

Premier League 2019/20

Premier League 2019/20 fixture list, complete TV guide and match previews