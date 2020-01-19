Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Final – Sunday 19th January

The final of the 2020 Masters is upon us following a week of drama and early exits by some of the biggest hitters.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the final of the Masters snooker tournament.

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Final

All times approximate.

Sunday 19th January – Final

TBC v TBC

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

7:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

How to watch Masters snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the action this afternoon for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the evening on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.